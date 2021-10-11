ACL Fest apologizes to Phoebe Bridgers for cutting set short, donates to Texas Abortion Funds

Phoebe Bridgers played the second weekend of Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday and as she was playing Punisher track “I Know the End,” the sound was cut, along with the end of her set. Phoebe tweeted “lol fuck acl" not too long later.

ACL Fest has now apologized to Phoebe, and made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds in her name. "Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance," they wrote. "We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart."

Texas Abortion Funds is also where all profits from Phoebe's cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" that she released earlier this month went. Phoebe said "Thank you" to ACL, and has since deleted her tweet from this weekend.

