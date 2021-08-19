ACL Fest requiring negative COVID test or proof of vaccine for 2021 edition

Texas governor Greg Abbott has been adamant about keeping vaccine mandates out of the state, signing legislation, and issuing an executive order, barring government entities and businesses from enacting them. As festivals throughout the rest of the country require vaccine proof for attendees of their 2021 editions, however, Austin's ACL Fest seems to have found a way around Texas' rules by announcing that they'll require a negative COVID test from within 72 hours of festival to attend. They write that proof of vaccination will be accepted in place of a negative test result, as well. Here's their full statement:

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend ACL Festival 2021. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending ACL Festival. Patrons who are fully vaccinated may show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination instead of proof of negative test. Information related to masks will be released closer to the festival dates. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or need resources to find a vaccination location near you, please check out http://vaccinefinder.org.

Find more details on ACL's Health and Safety page.

Duran Duran and Tyler, The Creator were recently added to the 2021 lineup, replacing Stevie Nicks, who cancelled all her 2021 shows due to COVID concerns, and DaBaby, who was dropped from the lineup after making homophobic comments while onstage at Rolling Loud Miami. See the updated lineup below.