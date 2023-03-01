Tiwa Savage, Nao, Ayra Starr & more playing inaugural Across The Pond fest in Coney Island

Across The Pond is a new NYC festival presented by Femme It Forward "centered around women in the R&B and Afrobeats genres whose origins stem from the UK and the continent of Africa." Its inaugural edition features headliners Tiwa Savage and Nao, plus sets by Ayra Starr, Elaine, and Tyla. Check out the poster below.

Across The Pond happens on May 6 at Coney Island Amphitheater, and Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10am.