Action Bronson adds fourth live band show at Le Poisson Rouge

Action Bronson has a residency in April at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge where he'll be doing his first-ever performances with a live band. Part of the venue's 15th anniversary celebration, the residency is titled "Action Bronson presents... Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone," and he's just added a fourth LPR show on April 25. Tickets are on sale now.

The April 4 & 11 shows are sold out, but some tickets are still available for April 18. Check out the poster for the residency below.