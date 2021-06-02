Action Bronson announces Coney Island show (get tix early on BrooklynVegan presale)

Action Bronson released his first album for Loma Vista, Only for Dolphins, in 2020, and he's sticking near the ocean with the announcement of an NYC show at Coney Island this summer. Billed as "A Day at the Beach," it happens on Saturday, August 21 at Coney Island Amphitheater. Get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting on Thursday, June 3 at 10 AM - check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, general sale starts Friday, June 4 at 10 AM. UPDATE: The password is BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Bronson is also playing the Miami and California editions of Rolling Loud coming up. Those are his only dates at the moment, but stay tuned for more, and stream Only for Dolphins below.