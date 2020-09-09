Action Bronson announces new album ‘Only For Dolphins,’ shares “Golden Eye”

Action Bronson has announced a new album, Only For Dolphins, due September 25 via Loma Vista (his first for the label). The announcement reads:

On White Bronco, Action Bronson’s 2018 release, he rapped “my next album’s only for dolphins,” and the principled MC is nothing if not true to his word. Today he announces his long-awaited new album and debut for Loma Vista Recordings, Only For Dolphins, to be released on September 25. Additionally, he has shared a new single, “Golden Eye."

Only For Dolphins hums with Bronson’s voracious appetite for sounds encountered during his escapades circling the globe. Turkish psych, reggae, French film music, lovers rock, Russian funk. Joining Bronson is his long-running crew of producers including The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Daringer, Budgie, DJ Muggs, Tommy Mas and Samiyam.

Listen to “Golden Eye” below, a slow-burn reggae send-up produced by Budgie with a title that, in typical fashion, name checks both the classic video game and the resort. He raps: “Twenty Kawasaki’s looking like wild horses on stampede / I look like a character that was drawn by Stan Lee / All around the world I’m known by different names / But never the real one, because motherf*in sh*t done changed.”

A Queens legend, celebrated for his idiosyncratic pen and vivid raps, Bronson is a decade into his career and still deepening his skillset. “The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we're on,” he explains. “They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do.” In a perfectly unusual analogy, he likens the aquatic mammal to the storied “five-tool” baseball player—that is, the extraordinary class of player who combines all elements of the game. “The only people who understand me are those five-tool players, those higher beings who are on the same telepathic wave as me.”

Action Bronson painted the Only For Dolphins album artwork himself, like he did for both his 2018 White Bronco LP and 2019 Lamb Over Rice EP.