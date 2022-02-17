Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt & Boldy James played NYC w/ multiple surprise guests (pics, videos)

After hitting Chicago last Friday, the very stacked NBA Leather Tour with Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Boldy James and The Alchemist continued on, landing in NYC on Wednesday (2/16) for the first of two shows at Terminal 5. Earl and Bronson have been mixing up who headlines, and for night one at Terminal 5 Bronson did, and, as he's been doing the whole tour, he brought Alchemist back out during his set.

Boldy and The Alchemist kicked off the night, and brought out surprise guest Stove God Cooks, and Earl brought out four very exciting guests: Wiki, Navy Blue, MIKE, and ZelooperZ. See pictures from the whole night by P Squared, plus a few fan-taken videos below.

They do it again tonight (2/17), and tickets are still on sale.