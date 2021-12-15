Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt & Boldy James/Alchemist touring together in 2022

Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Boldy James & The Alchemist are teaming up for the 'NBA Leather World Tour' in 2022, which is an amazing triple bill. It includes shows in NYC, LA, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, and much more.

The NYC show happens February 16 at Terminal 5 (tickets), and those in LA can catch the tour on January 30 at Hollywood Palladium (tickets). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (12/17) at 10 AM local time with a Spotify presale starting Thursday (12/16) at 10 AM. All currently known dates are listed below.

Earl Sweatshirt recently announced a new album, SICK!, which arrives January 14. Boldy James and The Alchemist recently released their great new album Bo Jackson. All three rappers have collaborated with each other in the past (will they do so at the shows?), and Earl apparently has an entire album with The Alchemist that was secretly uploaded to YouTube under a fake name.

Listen to some of their collabs below...

Action Bronson / Earl Sweatshirt / Alchemist & Boldy James -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/29 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

1/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

2/01 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

2/05 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

2/06 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Events Center

2/09 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

2/11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

2/12 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

2/14 - Toronto, ON - History

2/16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

2/19 - Washington, DC - Anthem

2/22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

2/23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

2/27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/03 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee