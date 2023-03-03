Action Bronson playing live band shows at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge

Action Bronson has announced a trio of special NYC shows, happening on April 4, 11, and 18 at Le Poisson Rouge. The three-show residency, billed as "Action Bronson presents... Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone," is part of the venue's 15th anniversary celebration, and the shows will be his first ever with a live band. Tickets are on sale now.

Action Bronson's most recent album was last year's great Crocodrillo Turbo. Stream it below.