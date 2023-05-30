Action Bronson plots full-band ‘Live From the Moon With Dr. Baklava’ tour

Action Bronson debuted his new live band show, Live From the Moon With Dr. Baklava, at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge in April, and now he's taking it on the road for East Coast dates this summer. New shows include Wantagh, NY's Mulcahy's Pub on July 13, NJ's Starland Ballroom on July 14, and New Haven's College St Music Hall on July 20, plus dates in Philly, Portland, ME and more. All just-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM.

Before those shows, Action Bronson will bring Dr Baklava to two more Le Poisson Rouge shows on June 5 & 6, and tickets are on sale now. He also has a show at Queens' Rockaway Hotel on July 2, and he's opening for Incubus at Hollywood Bowl in October. All dates are listed below.

In other news, Action Bronson has launched a new cooking series on his YouTube titled The In-Studio Show with Action Bronson that has him "hanging out, cooking, and serving food to a revolving cast of chefs, athletes, musicians, and surprise guests." The first episode just went up and has Action trying out NYC burgers with Nick Baglivo of L'Industrie Pizza. You can watch that below.

Action Bronson Presents: Live From the Moon With Dr. Baklava - 2023 Tour Dates

JUN 5 MON - Le Poisson Rouge @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States

JUN 6 TUE - Le Poisson Rouge @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States

JUN 27 TUE - Koko @ 7:00pm - London, United Kingdom

JUN 28 WED - Koko @ 7:00pm - London, United Kingdom

JUL 2 SUN - The Rockaway Hotel @ 4:00pm - Queens County, NY, United States

JUL 13 THU - Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall - Wantagh, NY

JUL 14 FRI - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

JUL 20 THU - College St Music Hall - New Haven, CT

JUL 22 SAT - State Theatre - Portland, ME

JUL 26 WED - Union Transfer - Philadelphia

JUL 27 THU - Union Transfer - Philadelphia

OCT 6 FRI - Hollywood Bowl @ 7:00pm - Incubus, Paris Jackson - Los Angeles, CA, United States