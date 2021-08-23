Action Bronson, Roc Marciano, Meyhem Lauren, Stove God Cooks & more played Coney Island (pics)

As tropical storm Henri was shutting down the big "We Love NYC" show in Central Park, Action Bronson & friends persevered with their "A Day at the Beach" show at Coney Island Amphitheater (which has a tent covering the crowd). The place was packed for Bronson, who brought out Roc Marciano and Meyhem Lauren, and the night also included sets from Kranium, Stove God Cooks, and Flor de Toloache. One attendee, Christopher Craig Cohen, wrote this review on Instagram:

Last nights show will go down as one of the best live shows I’ve seen to date. This dude [Action Bronson] is a true performer. He lit Coney Island on fire and no matter how much it rained that shit was not going out. This dude was out there rapping, signing shit that fans were throwing on stage, he came out rocking the dope old school ECW hat which he later tossed into the crowd, he was throwing water all over the place, he broke multiple mics from slamming them on the floor all while promising to pay for every broken mic and why would he slam mics, because he’s Action and that’s what Action does. This guy is something different and he’s just out here living his best life and looking like he’s now living his most healthiest life on top of that. I’d also like to say that there’s only been one opening act at a concert that I instantly fell in love with but after last night there’s now another. [Flor de Toloache,] NYC’s first all woman mariachi band was absolutely incredible. Never have I heard a crowd react so loudly with pure joy and excitement for a band many of us had no clue about. These woman can sing and play their hearts out. They showed up last night big time and put on an amazing performance.

Bronson also paid tribute to the late Mac Miller by performing their collab "Red Dot Music," and to the late Biz Markie by leading the crowd in a singalong of "Just A Friend."

Pictures and some fan-shot videos of the show below...

photos by Stephen Han