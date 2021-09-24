Action Bronson throwing a “Fuck That’s Delicious” block party in Williamsburg this weekend

Action Bronson is bringing his series Fuck That's Delicious to Brooklyn this weekend for a block party in Williamsburg, happening Saturday, September 25 on S. 2nd St between Havemeyer and Roebling from noon to 6 PM. It's a Williamsburg Italian theme featuring collaborations with L'Industrie Pizza (which is on that block) and amazing old-school bakery Fortunato Brothers. The special items include a fried pizza:

THE SPECIAL IS PIZZETTE FRITTE AKA FRIED PIZZA WITH CREAMY FRESH RICOTTA, LOCAL GOLDEN HONEY, BURNT CALABRIAN CHILES, LEMON ZEST, SICILIAN SEA SALT, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, BASIL AND THE MOST GORGEOUS OLIVE OIL ON EARTH. WHEN I TELL YOU IT’S TO DIE FOR PLEASE BELIEVE ME.

And there are three special cannoli:

CAN’T HAVE A BLOCK PARTY WITHOUT THE WORLD’S BEST CANNOLI. @fortunatobrosnyc IS A NYC LANDMARK FOR BAKED ITALIAN GOODS. WE DID A TRI-COLOR SPECIAL WITH THE EXQUISITE LEMON WITH LEMON JAM AND OLIVE OIL, THE PURE TOASTED PISTACHIO AND THE LEGENDARY CLASSIC.

Action Bronson featured L'Industie, which just expanded its Williamsburg space, in the Season 5 premiere of Fuck That's Delicious, and ever since the place has been mobbed, so expect insane lines. Check out the block party flyer below.

Action Bronson played Coney Island earlier this year and you can check out pics here.