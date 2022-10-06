Action/Adventure announce debut album ‘Imposter Syndrome,’ share two new songs

Following a series of EPs, including their great 2021 Pure Noise debut Pulling Focus, Chicago pop punks Action/Adventure have announced their first full-length album, Imposter Syndrome, due November 11 via Pure Noise (pre-order). Speaking about the title, vocalist Blake Evaristo says, "For us, having a debut on Pure Noise is insane. Especially because, when 'Barricades' blew up for us and we got all that TikTok clout, it happened during the pandemic, so we didn’t even play a show till nearly a year later. And I feel like, in that time, we were having Imposter Syndrome, hence the title."

"This might be our first album, but we’ve all been through the wringer," he adds, "and I hope people hear that we have real stuff that we’re dealing with – whether that’s being in a band, being a person of color in the scene or chasing a dream that seems so hard and unattainable. I really hope people can feel what we’re feeling."

Along with the album announcement comes two new singles, "Levity" and "3181," both of which find Action/Adventure in great form, offering up glossy yet hard-hitting pop punk that connects the dots between the Y2K-era pop punk boom, the Defend Punk Pop era, and the genre's current revival, while sounding totally fresh. Listen to both and watch the video for "Levity" below.

Action/Adventure are also opening for Hawthorne Heights and Armor For Sleep on tour later this month into November and those dates are listed below.

Action/Adventure loading...

Tracklist

Imposter Syndrome

Save Yourself

Autopilot

3818

Losing Streak

FNFB

Levity

Caroline Reaper

Frozone, True King in the North

Wanderlust

Hawthorne Heights / Armor For Sleep / Action/Adventure -- 2022 Tour Dates

20th October The Ritz, San Jose, CA

24th October Marquee Theater, Phoenix, AZ

25th October Pappy & Harriet's, Pioneertown, CA

26th October The Garden Amp, Garden Grove, CA*

27th October Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA

30th October Yucca North, Flagstaff, CA*

31st October Regent Theater, Los Angeles, CA

1st November 1933, Bakersfield, CA

2nd November House Of Blues, San Diego, CA

3rd November 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ

* No Armor For Sleep