Action/Adventure list their favorite albums of 2021, begin tour with Belmont tonight

Chicago's Action/Adventure released their excellent Pure Noise debut Pulling Focus this year (and we included one of its songs in our list of 10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know), and as mentioned, they begin a tour tonight (11/26) opening for labelmates Belmont, alongside In Her Own Words. All dates (including Knitting Factory Brooklyn on 12/2 and Amityville Music Hall) are listed on the tour poster below. (Big Baby Scumbag was initially also on the tour but dropped off.)

As the year comes to a close, we asked Action/Adventure what their favorite albums of 2021 were, and the band made us a top 10 with two picks by each member and commentary on each pick. The list includes everything from Beach Bunny to Every Time I Die to Olivia Rodrigo, and you can check it out below.

Blake's picks:

High Wire - Find Me Here, Pt. 1

I've been listening to High Wire for some time now and their latest release this year proves that the band is capable of putting out banger after banger. It's just really well-crafted pop-punk with big-sounding guitars and great hooks. Definitely, a release that has been on repeat for me.

Beach Bunny - Blame Game

The lead track off this EP, "Good Girls (Don't Get Used)," is a track I expect to see a super high play count on my Spotify recap. The whole EP is super catchy and hits a lot of emotional notes while instilling my desire to dance and bop my head. From the songs to the whole artistic vision in the band's promos and album art - Beach Bunny really is a force to be reckoned with and I really enjoyed this release.

Brompton's picks:

We Were Sharks -New Low

We Were Sharks is a band that always brings the heat. New Low is no exception to that rule. As per usual the songs sound huge and are crazy catchy. On top of that, the lyrical content really hits home and is super relatable for me.

Every Time I Die - Radical

It's perfect. Like literally.

Manny's picks:

Capstan - SEPARATE

After releasing one of my favorite albums of 2019, Capstan came back with yet another record full of bangers. The album delivers a variety of sounds & styles that you’ve come to anticipate from a Capstan record, while also bringing some new flavors. They continue to prove that they are masters of their craft.

Magnolia Park - Halloween Mixtape

It has been a big year for Magnolia Park as they wrapped up 2021 with the news of their signing to Epitaph as well as the release of this mixtape. With infectious hooks throughout the record, these songs are bound to be stuck in your head for years to come.

Oren's picks:

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR

At first I was a little turned off to this record because of all the hype around "good 4 u." but after hearing "deja vu" and giving the whole record a shot, I was super impressed with the songwriting and now jam to most of the tracks regularly.

Alex Melton - Folklore Covers

Taylor Swift's Folklore was one of the best releases of 2020. This year, Alex Melton released a reimagining of "The One" and "Cardigan," and I couldn't have asked for better pop-punk versions of these songs.

Adrian's picks:

Thrice - Horizons/East

I love when an old band shows that they can reinvent themselves. Thrice has done it a few times through the years but I think this album is the best iteration. I love the way it’s recorded, I love how all the drums are written, and I love how there is a sense of longing in all the vocals. Score one for the old boys.

Four Stars - Worth It/Fool’s Gold

This band keeps getting better and better with each release. This record is short and sweet, but the impact is immense. Between both tracks you get an overwhelming sense of tenacity and eventual triumph. Definitely dig into this if you need a pick me up.