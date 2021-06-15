Ad-Rock & Kathleen Hanna selling NJ lakefront home

Want to own Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz of Beastie Boys and Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill's lakeside NJ home? The couple have listed their Hewitt, NJ property, located on 17 Emerson Road, for sale on Compass with realtor Maggie Sherman D’Aquila for an asking price of $975,000. It has twelve rooms altogether, including three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, and formal dining room. Here's what the property description says:

Pristine Mid-Century California Contemporary on 200 Feet of Prime Lakefront!! Outstanding, Private Setting - Open Floor plan with Walls of Windows, Truly Unique Opportunity. Walk-Out Lower Level with Huge Family Room, Beautiful Grounds.Mid Century charm has been retained creating the perfect lake house vibe. House sits at the end of a private road providing an exclusive setting on a double wide lot on the lake. Double slip dock with Pontoon Party Boat included in the sale.Just 34 miles from NYC this location is the ideal get-away in the charming Hewitt area of New Jersey on the border of NY.HOA includes boat/ lake & island security, owners beach and playground with rentable meeting room, snow removal and dock.

See pictures of the home below.

Ad-Rock and Kathleen are living in California now; they also listed their Chelsea loft for sale for $3.1 million earlier this year, and it's currently under contract at an unknown price.

