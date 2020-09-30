Ad-Rock put fake bands on his ballot for Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list
Earlier this month, Rolling Stone published an all-new 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, voted on by 300 artists, producers, critics, and music-industry figures who all submitted ballots with their Top 50 albums. If you'd like to see those individual artist ballots, so would we, and Rolling Stone today shared the one Adam Horovitz, aka Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock, submitted.
Ad-Rock's list is probably not like the list you might submit. Or anyone else's. It includes records like Macka B's 1986 album Sign of the Times, Ultimate Spinach's self-titled 1968 self titled album, and German orchestra leader and clarinet player Hugo Strasser's TanzHits ’71. It's also got Pound It by Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments , a group of which he's a member, plus a lot of records you might have trouble googling. To the point where you may wonder if artists like Chirp, Sergeant Crikey and Juan Epstein ever made a record, or even existed at all. (Juan Epstein existed, at least on ABC from 1975 to 1979.) As Rolling Stone theorize, the albums on Ad-Rock's ballot "may have been placed on the list not because of their musical quality but as part of some sort of clever satirical gesture." But that's so unlike him!
So what does that make Phil Collins' Dance Into The Light, a real album that came in at #27? Only Ad-Rock can say, but it's fun to peruse his list. Do that below.
Ad-Rock and Mike D appear on Public Enemy's new album, and Beastie Boys have a new best-of comp out in October.
The Damned's Captain Sensible likes Ultimate Spinach, too.
Adam Horovitz's Ballot for Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time
1. Macka B — Sign Of The Times
2. Grits and Gravy — Nuthin’ But The Good Stuff
3. The Frank Figueora Funk Ensemble — Double Bang Bang
4.Chirp — The City Ain’t Tough Enough
5.Sergeant Crikey — It Mek Dem Bubble
6. Hugo Strasser — TanzHits ’71
7. Ultimate Spinach — Ultimate Spinach
8. The Outta Controls — I Need New Friends
9. The Lover’s 2 — Slip Into Something More Fantastical
10. Merv Gelter — Unlinked Passages And Patterns
11. Danice Wilder — Funk Your Body Down
12. Strategic Orchestrations — My Suzuki Sierra Is Bumpin’
13. Jan Pfundt — Gekreuzte Drähte
14. Pops Willard — Bus Station Situation
15. Janice Montcrieff — Pour Me Another Glass Of Whine, You Baby
16. The Dapper Duo — Your Freaky Touch
17. Urszula Dudziak — Urszula
18. Miss Sally Murdoch — Turn Me On When The The Lights Go Off
19. The Cosmonauts (Featuring Shep Greenley) — Bump That Funky Bump
20. Digitz — Why Is That Again?
21. The Satin Velvettes — Sooth My Mood
22. Ebbet Maynfield — Flutes A Plenty
23. Video Kids — Woodpeckers From Space
24. The Pete Smith Quintet — Dynamism
25. Amy Cranterston — The Strength Of The Willow’s Shadows
26. Ruff-N-Ready — We Rhyme Right
27. Phil Collins — Dance Into The Light
28. Westbeth — Down In The Basement (Where The Funk Grows)
29. The Captain — 22lb Turkey
30. Monotony — Witness The Rampage
31. The Tremont High School Drum Line — Marching Band Favorites
32. Chip Button — Drums Are My Bag
33. Crabby Appleton — Rotten To The Core
34. Dr. Funk-A-Dunk — Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor
35. Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments — Pound It
36. The Clarence Widley Orchestra — Boxcar Business (Original Soundtrack)
37. Melancholia — Exploration Interflection
38. Al Carlton — Too Smooth
39. Earl Wilson — Jr., Let My People Come (A Sexual Musical)
40. Khia — Thug Misses
41. The Dunes of Distance — Equanimity
42. General Echo — 12″ Of Pleasure
43. Aileen Mccullough — An Oiread Sin Báistí
44. Sweet Lou — Already On It
45. The T-Bones — No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach Is In)
46. Ladies And Lords — The Mod Way
47. Crianças Loucas — é Meu Agora
48. Juan Epstein — Boogaloo In Brooklyn
49. Little Marcy — Happy Day Express
50. Carmine Rittzi — Freak Your Way Out Of This One