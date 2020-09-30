Ad-Rock put fake bands on his ballot for Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list

Earlier this month, Rolling Stone published an all-new 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, voted on by 300 artists, producers, critics, and music-industry figures who all submitted ballots with their Top 50 albums. If you'd like to see those individual artist ballots, so would we, and Rolling Stone today shared the one Adam Horovitz, aka Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock, submitted.

Ad-Rock's list is probably not like the list you might submit. Or anyone else's. It includes records like Macka B's 1986 album Sign of the Times, Ultimate Spinach's self-titled 1968 self titled album, and German orchestra leader and clarinet player Hugo Strasser's TanzHits ’71. It's also got Pound It by Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments , a group of which he's a member, plus a lot of records you might have trouble googling. To the point where you may wonder if artists like Chirp, Sergeant Crikey and Juan Epstein ever made a record, or even existed at all. (Juan Epstein existed, at least on ABC from 1975 to 1979.) As Rolling Stone theorize, the albums on Ad-Rock's ballot "may have been placed on the list not because of their musical quality but as part of some sort of clever satirical gesture." But that's so unlike him!

So what does that make Phil Collins' Dance Into The Light, a real album that came in at #27? Only Ad-Rock can say, but it's fun to peruse his list. Do that below.

Ad-Rock and Mike D appear on Public Enemy's new album, and Beastie Boys have a new best-of comp out in October.

The Damned's Captain Sensible likes Ultimate Spinach, too.

Adam Horovitz's Ballot for Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

1. Macka B — Sign Of The Times

2. Grits and Gravy — Nuthin’ But The Good Stuff

3. The Frank Figueora Funk Ensemble — Double Bang Bang

4.Chirp — The City Ain’t Tough Enough

5.Sergeant Crikey — It Mek Dem Bubble

6. Hugo Strasser — TanzHits ’71

7. Ultimate Spinach — Ultimate Spinach

8. The Outta Controls — I Need New Friends

9. The Lover’s 2 — Slip Into Something More Fantastical

10. Merv Gelter — Unlinked Passages And Patterns

11. Danice Wilder — Funk Your Body Down

12. Strategic Orchestrations — My Suzuki Sierra Is Bumpin’

13. Jan Pfundt — Gekreuzte Drähte

14. Pops Willard — Bus Station Situation

15. Janice Montcrieff — Pour Me Another Glass Of Whine, You Baby

16. The Dapper Duo — Your Freaky Touch

17. Urszula Dudziak — Urszula

18. Miss Sally Murdoch — Turn Me On When The The Lights Go Off

19. The Cosmonauts (Featuring Shep Greenley) — Bump That Funky Bump

20. Digitz — Why Is That Again?

21. The Satin Velvettes — Sooth My Mood

22. Ebbet Maynfield — Flutes A Plenty

23. Video Kids — Woodpeckers From Space

24. The Pete Smith Quintet — Dynamism

25. Amy Cranterston — The Strength Of The Willow’s Shadows

26. Ruff-N-Ready — We Rhyme Right

27. Phil Collins — Dance Into The Light

28. Westbeth — Down In The Basement (Where The Funk Grows)

29. The Captain — 22lb Turkey

30. Monotony — Witness The Rampage

31. The Tremont High School Drum Line — Marching Band Favorites

32. Chip Button — Drums Are My Bag

33. Crabby Appleton — Rotten To The Core

34. Dr. Funk-A-Dunk — Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor

35. Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments — Pound It

36. The Clarence Widley Orchestra — Boxcar Business (Original Soundtrack)

37. Melancholia — Exploration Interflection

38. Al Carlton — Too Smooth

39. Earl Wilson — Jr., Let My People Come (A Sexual Musical)

40. Khia — Thug Misses

41. The Dunes of Distance — Equanimity

42. General Echo — 12″ Of Pleasure

43. Aileen Mccullough — An Oiread Sin Báistí

44. Sweet Lou — Already On It

45. The T-Bones — No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach Is In)

46. Ladies And Lords — The Mod Way

47. Crianças Loucas — é Meu Agora

48. Juan Epstein — Boogaloo In Brooklyn

49. Little Marcy — Happy Day Express

50. Carmine Rittzi — Freak Your Way Out Of This One