Ada Lea announces NYC & L.A. shows

Montreal singer/songwriter Alexandra Levy released her second album as Ada Lea, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, last week, and she's now announced US shows supporting the album. There are only two so far, happening on either coast: NYC is on December 8 at Baby's All Right (tickets), and L.A. is on December 2 at Gold-Diggers (tickets). She writes that she "will be playing full band for the first time in these cities," and tickets to both dates are on sale now.

In addition to the US shows, Ada Lea has European and UK dates in January. See those below.

Ada Lea also recently told us about the influences behind her new album, which include author Elena Ferrante, photographer Francesca Woodman, MUNA's Saves The World, and more. Find the whole list here, and stream the album below.

ADA LEA: 2021-2022 TOUR

THU 2 DECEMBER Gold Diggers Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

WED 8 DECEMBER Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY, US

THU 13 JANUARY YES Manchester, UK

FRI 14 JANUARY Mono Glasgow, UK

SAT 15 JANUARY Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

SUN 16 JANUARY The Sunflower Lounge Birmingham, UK

MON 17 JANUARY Louisiana Bristol, UK

TUE 18 JANUARY The Lexington London, UK

WED 19 JANUARY The Hope and Ruin Brighton, UK

FRI 21 JANUARY TRIX Borgerhout, Belgium

SAT 22 JANUARY TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands

MON 24 JANUARY Nochtwache Hamburg, Germany

TUE 25 JANUARY Kantine am Berghain Berlin, Germany

WED 26 JANUARY Strom Munich, Germany

THU 27 JANUARY Bogen F Zürich, Switzerland

FRI 28 JANUARY LA VAPEUR Dijon, France

SAT 29 JANUARY Le Pop-Up du Label Paris, France

SUN 30 JANUARY Joker's Pub Angers, France