Ada Lea played Baby’s All Right with Babehoven (pics, video, setlist)

Montreal singer-songwriter Ada Lea released her second album, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, in September via Saddle Creek and Next Door Records. It's been getting some year end list love, and she played a couple of US shows supporting it this month, in NYC and Los Angeles. The NYC show happened on Wednesday night (12/8) at Baby's All Right, where after an opening set from Hudson-via-Los Angeles duo Babehoven, Ada Lea took the stage with her band (and a few special guests she invited up) to play a set that pulled mostly from her new album. Songs like "damn," "hurt," and "my love 4 u is real" sounded as gorgeous live as they do on album, and you can see pictures from the show (including one of the setlist) and a couple of video clips below.

Ada Lea has touring in the UK and Europe lined up for January, and she'll return to North America to play Treetfort Fest and SXSW. See all of her upcoming dates below.

ADA LEA: 2022 TOUR

THU 13 JANUARY YES Manchester, UK

FRI 14 JANUARY Mono Glasgow, UK

SAT 15 JANUARY Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

SUN 16 JANUARY The Sunflower Lounge Birmingham, UK

MON 17 JANUARY Louisiana Bristol, UK

TUE 18 JANUARY The Lexington London, UK

WED 19 JANUARY The Hope and Ruin Brighton, UK

FRI 21 JANUARY TRIX Borgerhout, Belgium

SAT 22 JANUARY TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands

MON 24 JANUARY Nochtwache Hamburg, Germany

TUE 25 JANUARY Kantine am Berghain Berlin, Germany

WED 26 JANUARY Strom Munich, Germany

THU 27 JANUARY Bogen F Zürich, Switzerland

FRI 28 JANUARY LA VAPEUR Dijon, France

SAT 29 JANUARY Le Pop-Up du Label Paris, France

SUN 30 JANUARY Joker's Pub Angers, France

THU 24 FEBRUARY L'Astral Montreal, QC, Canada

MON 14 MARCH - SUN 20 MARCH SXSW 2022 Austin, TX, US

WED 23 MARCH – SUN 27 MARCH Treefort Music Fest 2022 Boise, ID, US