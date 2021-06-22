Ada Lea shares beautifully melancholy new single “hurt”

Montreal singer/songwriter Alexandra Levy released her debut album as Ada Lea, what we say in private, in 2019 via Saddle Creek, and followed it with an EP, woman, here, last year. Now she's shared her first new single since the EP, the gorgeous, melancholy "hurt." With its emotive yet hushed delivery and quietly but frankly confessional lyrics, it should appeal to fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Feist, and you can watch the accompanying video, directed by Monse Muro, below.

"I wanted to find a way to communicate complicated feelings using the simplest language possible," Levy says. "I came with a narrative and removed almost every detail, so as not to obfuscate the feeling - but left it open in terms of a resolution: was this hurt necessarily a bad thing?"