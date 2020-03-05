Adam Green turns Misfits’ “All Hell Breaks Loose” into a sweeping Scott Walker song

Adam Green's 2019 album Engine of Paradise found him using sweeping, orchestral, baroque pop arrangements to which his highly enunciated baritone is well suited. He's now brought that vibe a cover of Misfits' punk classic "All Hell Breaks Loose" which premieres in this post. "In The Misfits and in his glorious solo work, Danzig bridged punk and metal with the blue-eyed soul music of the mid-1960’s like The Righteous Brothers and The Walker Brothers," says Adam. "I’d had an idea for a while to do a Scott Walker / John Franz style production at punk speeds, and the Misfits song 'All Hell Breaks Loose' seemed like the perfect vessel for the experiment." Giving this punk classic the Scott Walker treatment is truly inspired. More please, Adam! Listen below.

You can catch Adam on tour with Nation of Language starting Sunday in Boston, with stops in Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Moline, L.A., San Diego, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. All dates are listed below.

Adam Green - 2020 North American Tour Dates

Sun, Mar 8 – Boston MA - Great Scott w/ Heart Bones, Nation of Language

Mon, Mar 9 - Montreal QC - Bar Le Ritz w/ Nation of Language

Tue, Mar 10 - Toronto ON - The Horseshoe Tavern w/ Nation of Language

Thu, Mar 12 – Cleveland OH - Mahall's w/ Nation of Language

Fri, Mar 13 - Chicago IL - Schubas Tavern w/ Nation of Language

Sat, Mar 14 - St Paul MN - Turf Club w/ Nation of Language

Sun, Mar 15 – Moline IL - Rust Belt w/ Nation of Language

Mon, Mar 16 – Detroit MI - Deluxx Fluxx

Wed, Mar 25 – Los Angeles CA - Bootleg Theater w/ Nation of Language

Thu, Mar 26 – San Diego CA - Soda Bar w/ Nation of Language

Fri, Mar 27 – San Francisco CA - The Chapel w/ Nation of Language

Sat, Mar 28 – Portland OR - Star Theater w/ Nation of Language

Sun, Mar 29 – Seattle WA - The Sunset w/ Nation of Language