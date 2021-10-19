Adam Schlesinger paid tribute to by his Ivy bandmates in new film (watch)

In addition to being in Fountains of Wayne, the late Adam Schlesinger was also a member of NYC pop trio Ivy. His bandmates, Dominique Durand and Andy Chase, have just released a short film that pays tribute to Schlesinger, featuring home videos, rare performance footage and more.

“We knew Adam Schlesinger for 30 years, and felt we should finally create an official IVY statement about who he was to us," Chase and Durand said in a statement accompanying the film. "We wanted to show a more intimate, human side to Adam - the friend, the father, the bandmate, the whirlwind force that he was - so we made this short film using exclusive home movies and photos. Hopefully this will help add more weight and color to the extraordinary legacy that Adam left behind.”

You can watch Ivy: A Tribute to Adam Schlesinger below.

Adam died in April of 2020 from Covid.