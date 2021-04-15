Adam Schlesinger virtual tribute ft. Courtney Love, Peter Buck, Sean Lennon & more announced

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy passed away from COVID complications a little over a year ago, and he'll be remembered and celebrated with a new virtual show, streaming on May 5 at 8 PM ET.

Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration, Virtual Show will feature footage filmed at Bowery Electric and elsewhere from a number of performers and friends of Adam's, including Micky Dolenz (Monkees), Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Jody Porter and the Berlin Waltz, Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional), James Iha, Taylor Hanson, Ben Kweller, Patrick Carney (The Black Keys), Drew Carey, Peter Buck (R.E.M) with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), Jesse Malin, Joe McGinty, Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys) with Justin Pierre (Motion City Soundtrack) and Geoff Sanoff, and more. They'll be covering his songs and sharing stories and memories of Adam and his musical career, and you can see the full lineup below.

Fountains of Wayne guitarist Jody Porter spearheaded and produced the event. "This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince," he says.

Tickets are on sale now, and proceeds go to MusiCares and The Bowery Electric, which recently reopened.