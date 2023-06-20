Adekunle Gold announces North American tour, reveals album title for Def Jam debut

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has announced the title of his upcoming album, and a tour by the same name: Tequila Ever After. It'll be his first for Def Jam, and it's due this summer (exact release date TBA). He prefaced the album last month with the three-song singles bundle Tio Tequila, featuring "Party No Dey Stop," "Do You Mind," and "Omo Eko." Check out the album teaser below.

The Tequila Ever After tour runs through late September and October, spanning 17 cities in the US and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10am.

Adkunle Gold comes to Brooklyn on September 29 at Kings Theatre. All dates below.

Adekunle Gold -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/23 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

9/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/27 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/30 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum

10/1 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/3 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/9 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/22 - Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY