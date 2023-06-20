Adekunle Gold announces North American tour, reveals album title for Def Jam debut
Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has announced the title of his upcoming album, and a tour by the same name: Tequila Ever After. It'll be his first for Def Jam, and it's due this summer (exact release date TBA). He prefaced the album last month with the three-song singles bundle Tio Tequila, featuring "Party No Dey Stop," "Do You Mind," and "Omo Eko." Check out the album teaser below.
The Tequila Ever After tour runs through late September and October, spanning 17 cities in the US and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10am.
Adkunle Gold comes to Brooklyn on September 29 at Kings Theatre. All dates below.
Adekunle Gold -- 2023 Tour Dates
9/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
9/23 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
9/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
9/27 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
9/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
9/30 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum
10/1 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/3 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/9 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
10/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/22 - Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY