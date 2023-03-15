Adekunle Gold signs to Def Jam for new album, shares “Party No Dey Stop”

Nigerian Afropop artist Adekunle Gold has signed to Def Jam, confirmed a new album for this summer, and released the new single "Party No Dey Stop." The song was produced by Kel-P (Burna Boy, Wizkid) and features Zinoleesky, and it's a breezy, tropical pop song that builds instant anticipation for his new album, and you can check out the track and its video below.

A press release is also promising a North American tour for September, followed by dates in the UK, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and the Caribbean through 2024. Stay tuned for more info.