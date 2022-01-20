Adele postpones Vegas residency at last minute: “I’m gutted”

Adele was supposed to begin her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas Residency this Friday, January 21, but like so many other tours and shows lately, it's been postponed. Adele broke the news in a tearful video, saying, "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready."

"We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," Adele continued. "Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry."

"All dates will be rescheduled," Adele writes, "More info coming soon." Stay tuned for that, and watch the video below.