Adele shares new single, “Easy on Me” (watch the video)

Adele will release her much-anticipated fourth album, 30, on November 19 and she's just shared the first single, "Easy on Me," which is one of her signature powerhouse piano ballads.

The video for "Easy on Me" was shot in Quebec and reunites Adele with filmmaker Xavier Dolan with whom she collaborated on "Hello," and the video begins at the same house where they shot that one. "I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” says Dolan. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Watch the video below.

30 was made with previous collaborators Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback and Tobias Jesso Jr, plus new collaborators Inflo (SAULT, Little Simz) and Ludwig Göransson (The Mandalorian, TENET).