Adia Victoria announces new LP ft. Jason Isbell, Matt Berninger & more (hear “Magnolia Blues”)

Nashville artist Adia Victoria has announced a new album, A Southern Gothic, due out on September 17 via Canvasback Records. It's her third album, and the follow-up to 2019's Silences. T Bone Burnett executive-produced, and there are guest appearances by Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Kyshona Armstrong (on "You Was Born To Die"), Matt Berninger (on "South For The Winter"), and Stone Jack Jones (on "My oh My"). See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is the bluesy "Magnolia Blues," which you can watch the video for below. About it, Adia writes:

In an unpublished manuscript in 1933, William Faulkner spoke on the Southerner’s "need to talk, to tell, since oratory is our heritage." After a year spent in my room in Nashville, I wondered what stories I had to tell. Often the only view of the South beyond my window was the magnolia tree in my backyard. It blocked the rest of the world from my sight. I limited my gaze to its limbs, its leaves and the obscene bloom of its iconic white flower. The magnolia has stood as an integral symbol of Southern myth making, romanticism, the Lost Cause of the Confederates and the white washing of Southern memory. "Magnolia Blues" is a reclaiming of the magnolia - an unburdening if its limbs of the lies it has stood for. This song centers the narrative of a Black Southern woman’s furious quest to find her way back home to the South under the shade of her Magnolia. "Magnolia Blues" is an ode to Southern Black folk—too often hemmed out of what we mean when we say "Southerner" - and it is also an ode to the South itself. To rescue it from - in the words of William Faulkner - "a make believe region of swords and magnolias and mockingbirds which perhaps never existed."

Adia Victoria - A Southern Gothic Tracklist

Magnolia Blues

Mean-Hearted Woman

You Was Born To Die (ft. Kyshona Armstrong, Margo Price & Jason Isbell)

Whole World Knows

Troubled Mind

Far From Dixie

Please Come Down

My oh My (ft. Stone Jack Jones)

Deep Water Blues

Carolina Bound

South For The Winter (ft. Matt Berninger)