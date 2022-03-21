Adia Victoria shares new song “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” announces tour

Adia Victoria follows last year's great A Southern Gothic with another traditionally bluesy new single, "Ain't Killed Me Yet," which was written as a companion to Lucille Clifton's poem "Won't You Celebrate With Me." Adia says:

There was little to celebrate in life the Spring of 2020 but living itself. With the live music industry shuttered to a close I was forced to find a new way to live. I took a job at Amazon to pay the bills and on the way to the warehouse for a red-eye 10 hour shift I considered my dilemma. Racing through empty streets at 2 am, trying to keep to steps ahead of a virus I couldn't make sense of, life was lived in barest of immediacy--one breath to the next. That Spring I would end every journal entry with "Life ain't killed me yet.” “Ain't Killed Me Yet” is the blues existentialism pared down to its bones. It is the irreverent celebration of those who meet life on their own terms. When the future is uncertain, the immediacy of the pleasures and vagrancies of the now is all that matters. I wrote "Ain't Killed Me Yet" while behind the wheel on the way to work in a warehouse where death was a real possibility. The blues anchored me in the now so that I could not only survive but I could give the finger, and blow smoke in the face of my fear and anxiety.

Listen below.

Adia has also announced a tour, including a NYC show on April 20 at Brooklyn Made. She also plays Newport Folk fest and a few other festivals, opens for Jason Isbell in Asheville, and more. All dates are listed below.

Adia Victoria -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/1 - UNO Lakefront Arena - New Orleans, LA

4/7 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

4/8 - Evanston, IL - Evanston SPACE

4/9 - Iowa City, IA - Mission Creek Festival

4/11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

4/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Collectivo

4/13 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

4/15 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

4/16 - Montreal, QC - L’Esscogriffe Bar

4/17 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

4/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

4/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn MADE

4/21 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

4/23 - Charleston, SC - Highwater Festival

4/24 - Charleston, SC- Highwater Festival

4/25 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Smith’s Olde Bar

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6/4 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC w/ Jason Isbell

6/8 – Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club

6/9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhagen Americana Festival

6/11 – Stockholm, Sweden – Stockholm Americana Festival

6/12 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Americana Festival

6/15 – Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

6/17 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – Azkena Rock Festival

6/19 – Brussels, Belgium – Grand Salon - Botanique

6/21 – Bristol, UK – The Wardrobe Theatre

6/22 – London, UK – The Courtyard Theatre

7/1 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

7/2 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s

7/3 – Portland, OR – Tom McCall Waterfront Park

7/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

7/6 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

7/8 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

7/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

7/10 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

7/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Pico Union Project

7/23 - Newport, RI - The Newport Folk Festival