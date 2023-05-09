Adjacent Fest 2023 set times revealed

The inaugural Adjacent Festival happens on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28 in Atlantic City, NJ, and set times have been revealed. The festival takes place across three stages, and while headliners Paramore (on Saturday) and blink-182 (on Sunday) close out each night unopposed, there are a few tough conflicts throughout each day (Japanese Breakfast vs The Movielife, The Starting Line vs Folly, Jeff Rosenstock vs I Am The Avalanche, The Linda Lindas vs Zulu). For the most part, though, it's staggered pretty well. See the schedule in full below.

Single day and two-day tickets to Adjacent are on sale now.

