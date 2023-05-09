Adjacent Fest 2023 set times revealed

Adjacent Fest 2023 set times revealed

The inaugural Adjacent Festival happens on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28 in Atlantic City, NJ, and set times have been revealed. The festival takes place across three stages, and while headliners Paramore (on Saturday) and blink-182 (on Sunday) close out each night unopposed, there are a few tough conflicts throughout each day (Japanese Breakfast vs The Movielife, The Starting Line vs Folly, Jeff Rosenstock vs I Am The Avalanche, The Linda Lindas vs Zulu). For the most part, though, it's staggered pretty well. See the schedule in full below.

Single day and two-day tickets to Adjacent are on sale now.

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: Adjacent Festival, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Atlantic City, Beach Bunny, Bleachers, Blink 182, candy, Coheed and Cambria, Drug Church, Folly, Gel, I Am the Avalanche, IDLES, Incendiary, Japanese Breakfast, Jeff Rosenstock, Jimmy Eat World, Knocked Loose, L.S. Dunes, Mannequin Pussy, Meet Me at the Altar, Midtown, Motion City Soundtrack, OFF!, Paramore, Phantom Planet, Pinkshift, punk, PUP, Slaughter Beach Dog, soul glo, The Front Bottoms, the linda lindas, The Movielife, The Starting Line, Thursday, Turnstile, Wheatus, zulu
