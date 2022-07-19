Adrenalin OD playing original lineup reunion shows to celebrate new book (up for pre-order now)

You can't talk about New Jersey's storied punk scene without talking about the legendary Adrenalin O.D.. The '80s-era band appeared on ROIR's legendary New York Trash comp in 1982 (alongside Bad Brains, Beastie Boys, and more) before putting out their now-classic 1984 debut album The Wacky Hi-Jinks of Adrenalin O.D., and they've gone to influence Stormtroopers of Death, NOFX, Ted Leo, Jack White, Gibby Haynes, The Bouncing Souls, and more. In an interview with us last year, Mikey Erg of The Ergs! said the first time he heard them "it changed my life."

The band's legacy will be celebrated with a new book by AOD drummer Dave Scott Schwartzman, If It's Tuesday This Must Be Walla Walla: The Wacky History of Adrenalin O.D.. The book -- coming out via DiWulf Publishing (home of the City Gardens book and Ska Boom!) -- is set to ship in October and you pre-order a copy in our shop now.

AOD will also be celebrating the book by playing... two reunion shows! One is November 4 at Bowery Electric in NYC with Incendiary Device and Fear Gods (members of AOD) and the other is November 5 at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ with The Accelerators and Fear Gods. The shows will feature all four original members, including original guitarist Jim Foster (Electric Frankenstein) for the first time in 39 years. Tickets for NYC are on sale now and tickets for NJ will be posted soon.

Dave will also be doing book signings at both shows, and he's also got two book signings on November 6: one at Randy Now (of City Gardens fame)'s Man Cave in Hightstown, NJ from 1-4:30 PM and another at John & Peter's in New Hope, PA at 7 PM. The John & Peter's signing is also a release party for the book featuring sets by Philly hardcore legends Flag of Democracy alongside Battallion Zoska and Fear Gods.

Dave also just joined NYHC filmmaker Drew Stone on an episode of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! to discuss the book, and you can watch that below. Also below check out videos of AOD at CBGB in 1987 and their last NYC reunion show at Bowery Electric in 2015.

Pick up the book here.