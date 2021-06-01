Adrianne Lenker expands U.S. tour, adds L.A., NYC-area shows & more
Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker has expanded her fall solo tour, adding dates in Los Angeles, Pioneertown, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Eugene, and two NYC-area shows.
The two NYC-area shows are at Webster Hall on November 7 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 9 (both of which are with Lutalo), and the L.A. show happens at First Congregational Church on November 11.
Tickets for Webster Hall, White Eagle Hall, First Congregational Church and the other newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local.
All tour dates are listed below.
Big Thief are touring this fall, too.
Adrianne Lenker - 2021 Tour Dates
Fri. Nov 5 - Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church
11/7/21 | New York, NY | Webster Hall*
11/6/21 | Woodstock, NY @ Colony
11/9/21 | Jersey City, NJ | White Eagle Hall*
11/10/21 | Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair
11/12/21 | Arden, DE @ Gild Hall
11/13/21 | Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/14/21 | Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
11/15/21 | Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum
11/17/21 | Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater
11/18/21 | Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/19/21 | Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/21/21 | Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)
12/3/21 | Seattle, WA | Washington Hall
12/4/21 | Portland, OR | Wonder Ballroom
12/5/21 | Eugene, OR | WOW Hall
12/7/21 | San Francisco, CA | Great American Music Hall
12/11/21 | Los Angeles, CA | First Congregational Church
12/12/21 | Pioneertown, CA | Pappy & Harriet's (early and late shows)
*with Lutalo