Adrianne Lenker expands U.S. tour, adds L.A., NYC-area shows & more

Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker has expanded her fall solo tour, adding dates in Los Angeles, Pioneertown, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Eugene, and two NYC-area shows.

The two NYC-area shows are at Webster Hall on November 7 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 9 (both of which are with Lutalo), and the L.A. show happens at First Congregational Church on November 11.

Tickets for Webster Hall, White Eagle Hall, First Congregational Church and the other newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local.

All tour dates are listed below.

Big Thief are touring this fall, too.

Adrianne Lenker - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri. Nov 5 - Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church

11/7/21 | New York, NY | Webster Hall*

11/6/21 | Woodstock, NY @ Colony

11/9/21 | Jersey City, NJ | White Eagle Hall*

11/10/21 | Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair

11/12/21 | Arden, DE @ Gild Hall

11/13/21 | Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/14/21 | Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

11/15/21 | Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum

11/17/21 | Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater

11/18/21 | Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/19/21 | Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/21/21 | Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)

12/3/21 | Seattle, WA | Washington Hall

12/4/21 | Portland, OR | Wonder Ballroom

12/5/21 | Eugene, OR | WOW Hall

12/7/21 | San Francisco, CA | Great American Music Hall

12/11/21 | Los Angeles, CA | First Congregational Church

12/12/21 | Pioneertown, CA | Pappy & Harriet's (early and late shows)

*with Lutalo