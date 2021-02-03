Adrianne Lenker shares new video for “forwards beckon rebound”

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief released two excellent solo albums last year, songs and instrumentals. Now she's released a new self-directed video to accompany the track "forwards beckon rebound" off of songs.

As the video unfolds, Adrianne synchs the track to her car's speakers and begins an improvised dance. As she sways along to the melody, one can't help but also admire the landscape she's surrounded by, too — it's a picturesque desert scene in Joshua Tree, and it appears as though the sun is just about to set. Adrianne's mesmerizing movements are perfectly fitting for the free-flowing, beautifully composed track; she throws herself back and forth, spinning, tumbling, and finally laying flat on her back as the song closes. You can watch below.

Meanwhile, Adrianne made her solo television debut last week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing "anything" from songs. Watch that below, too.