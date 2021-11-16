ADULT. announce new album & 2022 tour, share “Fools (We Are…)” video

Detroit dark electro duo ADULT. will release new album Becoming Undone digitally on February 25 and on vinyl and CD on March 11 via Dais. The album was made during the second half of 2020 and the band say it reflects the chaos of the times. “We weren’t interested in melody or harmony since we didn’t see the world having that," says Adam Lee Miller, with partner Nicola Kuperus adding, "“Humans have always been pretty terrible. But every year the compromises of culture just accelerate.”

The first single off the album is "Fools (We Are...) which comes with a memorable video made by Miller and Kuperus that features Miller's sculptural installation, The Golden Fountains, which was made from toilets. Say ADULT.: “Inspiration came from performances by Paul McCarthy's ‘Painter’ to Bruce Nauman's ‘Clown Torture.’ The sculptural work of Duchamp's ‘Fountain’ to Robert Gober's ‘Two urinals (in 2 parts),’ and the album artwork of Fad Gadget's ‘Incontinent.’ The toilet is a universal motif, a shared human situation or in some cases shituation. We are all fools in one way or another, from war to waste to societal trends in ridiculous human behavior.” Watch below.

ADULT. have also just announced 2022 tour dates which are with Kontravoid and Spike Hellis and include stops at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on April 16 and L.A.'s Lodge Room on May 6. Tickets for all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time

The duo will also be at Los Angeles' Rubycon Records this Saturday, and are playing the Overlook New Year's Eve party at St. Paul's Historic Concord Exchange, along with Mike Servito, Pixel Grip, and lots more. All dates are listed below.

BECOMING UNDONE TRACKLIST:

1 - Undoing / Undone

2 - Our Bodies Weren't Wrong

3 - Fools (We Are...)

4 - Normative Sludge

5 - I Am Nothing

6 - She's Nice Looking

7 - I, Obedient

8 - Teeth Out PT. II

ADULT. - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES:

11/20: Los Angeles, CA - Rubycon Records

12/31: St Paul, MN - The Overlook at Historic Concord Exchange

04/13: Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ~

04/14: Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall ~

04/15: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts (Black Box) ~

04/16: Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel ~

04/18: Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery ~

04/19: Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall ~

04/20: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room) ~

04/21: Atlanta, GA - The Earl ~

04/22: Orlando, FL - Will's Pub ~

04/23: Miami, FL - Gramps ~

04/25: Tampa, FL - The Crowbar ~

04/27: New Orleans, LA - Santos ~

04/28: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ~

04/29: Austin, TX - The Parish ~

04/30: Dallas, TX - Ruins ~

05/02: Albuquerque, NM - Sister ~

05/03: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge ~

05/05: San Diego, CA - Casbah ~

05/06: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room ~

05/07: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop ~

05/10: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile (Second Stage) ~

05/11: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre (Verboden Festival) ~

05/12: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge ~

05/14: Denver, CO - Hi-Dive ~

05/17: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge ~

05/18: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry ~

05/19: Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club ~

05/20: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ~

05/21: Detroit, MI - City Club ~

07/03/2022 UK Bristol - Thekla $

08/03/2022 UK Glasgow - Slay $

09/03/2022 UK Manchester - White Hotel $

10/03/2022 UK London - Electrowerkz $

11/03/2022 FRA Lille - Black Lab $

12/03/2022 BE Brussels - Magasin 4 $

14/03/2022 DE Hamburg - Hafenklang $

15/03/2022 SWE Malmo - Plan B $

16/03/2022 SWE Gothenburg - Musikens Hus $

17/03/2022 SWE Stockholm - HUS 7 $

18/03/2022 DK Copenhagen - Stengade $

19/03/2022 DE Berlin - Urban Spree $

22/03/2022 PL Lodz - DOM $

23/03/2022 PL Wroclaw - Akademia $

24/03/2022 AT Linz - KAPU $

25/03/2022 AT Wien - Chelsea $

26/03/2022 HUN Budapest - Dürer Kert $

27/03/2022 CZ Prague - Chapeau Rouge $

28/03/2022 DE Munich - Rote Sonne $

30/03/2022 CH Yverdon-les-Bains - L'Amalgame $

31/03/2022 FRA Lyon - Sonic $

01/04/2022 FRA Paris - La Boule Noire $

02/04/2022 NL - Nijmegen Merleyn $

~ w/ Kontravoid and Spike Hellis

$ w/ Plack Blague