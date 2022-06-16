ADULT. join Justin Pearson (The Locust) and Luke Henshaw on new Cult & Culture ep (listen)

Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Dead Cross, etc) and Luke Henshaw's Cult and Culture podcast is back with a new episode, this time featuring Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus, the two core members of Detroit industrial/synthpunk duo ADULT., who released their new album Becoming Undone on Dais Records earlier this year. The synopsis reads:

Detroit-based synth punk band ADULT., Nicola and Adam, come to talk with Justin and Luke on this episode of Cult and Culture in the midst of their most recent 51-date tour. The couple, who have been together for 25 years and been a band just as long, discuss the formation of ADULT. purely as a way for Nicola to go to Germany for free, how decades together leads to melding aesthetically into the same person, the rejection of the "electroclash" genre, how it is essential to keep weird culture alive now more than ever, and the most important debate: how many dates connotes a "tour" versus "playing a few shows." The ADULT. duo are positive, engaging, funny, and strange in the best way possible.

Listen to the episode right here: