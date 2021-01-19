Adult Mom announces new album ‘Driver,’ shares new song “Sober”

Adult Mom recently signed to Epitaph and now they announced their first album for the label (and third overall), Driver, due March 5. The album was co-produced by main Adult Mom member Stevie Knipe and Thin Lips' Kyle Pulley (who's also worked with Hop Along, Modern Baseball, and more), and it features recent single "Berlin" as well as the just-released "Sober." The new song's a little bit shinier and a little bit more electronic than Adult Mom's anti-folk-inspired earlier material, but Stevie's delivery and lyricism is as intimate and honest as ever. The song comes with a cool animated video (by Maddie Brewer) that has a real whimsical mid 2000s indie rock feel to it, and you can check that out below.

Tracklist

1. Passenger

2. Wisconsin

3. Breathing

4. Berlin

5. Sober

6. Dancing

7. Adam

8. Regret It

9. Checking Up

10. Frost