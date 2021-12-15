Adult Mom announces NYC show with Sir Babygirl

Adult Mom has announced their return to the stage for their first show of 2022, after their cancer diagnosis this year. It happens in Brooklyn on Saturday, March 5 at Elsewhere Zone One, and Sir Babygirl opens. Tickets are on sale now.

The show happens on the one year anniversary of Adult Mom's third album and first for Epitaph, Driver. They also recently released a live version of the album, recorded at Headroom Studios, which you can stream below.

Last month, Sir Babygirl released a new mixtape, Golden Bday, featuring "previously unreleased tracks in celebration of still being alive and music being awesome" and covers of Fleetwood Mac, Alvvays, and Joni Mitchell. Stream that below, as well.