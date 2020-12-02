Adult Mom signs to Epitaph

Adult Mom (the project led by New York indie singer/songwriter Stevie Knipe) ran into label troubles last year after Stevie and other musicians accused Tiny Engines of breach of contract and/or nonpayment issues, and now they have signed to a new, much bigger label: Epitaph Records (which is also home to former Tiny Engines band Mannequin Pussy, as well as Joyce Manor, Touche Amore, Descendents, The Lawrence Arms, and many others).

No word yet on Adult Mom's first release for the label, but earlier this year they put the single "Berlin" on Lauren Records. "It’s about processing the loss of an important friendship without knowing the exact cause of the loss," Stevie said of the song. "Through loss, there are moments recalled, like meeting for the first time, the moment you got close with that person, singing 'hole' in dorm rooms, drinking beer in a bathroom, and of course, the complete paralyzation that comes with loss. It’s about being in between healed and not, and trying my best to calculate the reasons why she left."

Listen: