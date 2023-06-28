Adult Swim Festival 2023 lineup (Flying Lotus, Sarah Squirm, Eric Andre, Metalocalypse, more)

Adult Swim Festival is moving to San Diego, CA for 2023, happening during San Diego Comic-Con, on Thursday, July 20 - Saturday, July 22 outside San Diego Convention Center. It's free to attend, and while RSVPs are currently sold out, in the FAQ they say "Reserving your spot guarantees access to our most popular moments, however, the festival grounds are not exclusive to ticket holders only. The festival grounds are free and first come first served. We will accept general admission on the day, but a free ticket will reserve your spot."

Evening performances include Flying Lotus, Sarah Sherman (aka Sarah Squirm), and Hemlocke Springs on Friday, and The Eric Andre Show Live and Ginger Root on Saturday. They're also holding meet & greets for Venture Bros The Movie, Metalocalypse The Movie, Smiling Friends, Rick and Morty, and Genndy Tartakovsky (Powerpuff Girls, Primal, Clone Wars), as well as "series experiences" for Checkered Past, Smiling Friends, Toonami, and a "musical experience" for the shows of Genndy Tartakovsky featuring Tyler Bates and Joanne Higginbottom's scores from Primal and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is out digitally and on Blu-ray on August 22, along with the new album, Dethalbum IV, from Dethklok. You can pick up Revolver's new deluxe collector's edition dedicated to Dethklok, along with limited edition vinyl variants and CDs of all four of their albums, in the BV store.