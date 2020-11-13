Adult Swim Festival streaming schedule (watch here)

As mentioned, the virtual edition of Adult Swim's annual festival streams on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, featuring musical performances from Mastodon, Kaytranada, Algiers, Baths, Blood Incantation, Colin Stetson, Dawn, Deb Never, Honey Harper, J.I.D., Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Kamasi Washington, Open Mike Eagle, Rico Nasty, Thundercat, Tycho, Robyn (doing one of her Club DOMO DJ sets), and more, livestreams of Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, Tuca & Bertie, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, the premiere of Run the Jewels' "Cyberpunk 2077" music video, watch parties of Samurai Jack, Space Ghost Coast 2 Coast, Metalocalypse, and more. Find the full streaming schedule, and watch, below.