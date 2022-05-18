Adult Swim throwing Philly Block Party w/ Run The Jewels, Tierra Whack, Dethklok, more

After being held on the West Coast (and virtually), Adult Swim Festival is headed to the East Coast for a Philadelphia block party this summer. It happens at Philly venues The Fillmore, The Foundry, Punch Line, and Brooklyn Bowl on August 5-7, and in addition to music there will be "live panels, exclusive premieres, watch parties, games, giveaways, and merch."

Run The Jewels (8/5 at The Fillmore), Tierra Whack (8/6 at The Fillmore), and Dethklok (8/7 at The Fillmore) headline, and the lineup also features Bia (8/6 at Brooklyn Bowl), Eshu Tune aka Hannibal Buress (8/6 at Brooklyn Bowl), Flo Milli (8/7 at Brooklyn Bowl), Hop Along (8/7 at Brooklyn Bowl), Spirit of the Beehive, RJD2, Jo Firestone, and more, as well as live Rick & Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Smiling Friends panels (8/6 at Punch Line), with more to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM ET.