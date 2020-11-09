Adult Swim virtual fest this weekend w/ Mastodon, Kaytranada, Robyn, Thundercat, more

Adult Swim is throwing a virtual version of its annual festival. They'll be streaming "music, comedy and mayhem from your couch" on Friday, November 13 and Saturday November 14 on YouTube, and they've announced the full lineup. It includes musical performances from Mastodon, Kaytranada, Algiers, Baths, Blood Incantation, Colin Stetson, Dawn, Deb Never, Honey Harper, J.I.D., Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Kamasi Washington, Open Mike Eagle, Rico Nasty, Thundercat, Tycho, Robyn (doing one of her Club DOMO DJ sets), and more. There will also be livestreams of Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, Tuca & Bertie, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and others, the premiere of Run the Jewels' "Cyberpunk 2077" music video, watch parties of Samurai Jack, Space Ghost Coast 2 Coast, Metalocalypse, and more. See the full lineup and schedule below.