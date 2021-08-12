AEG will require proof of COVID vaccination for attendees & staff at their shows & festivals

Concert promoters AEG (whose partners include Goldenvoice and Bowery Presents, among others) have announced that they'll be requiring proof of COVID vaccination for attendees and staff at all of its festivals and venues. The policy goes into effect on October 1, 2021. Ahead of that date, they'll also allow people to show a negative COVID test from within 72 hours of the event.

"We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents Jay Marciano says in a statement. "Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers."

"Certain states’ regulations may override our mandate, or a few artists may not want to immediately get on board with the plan, but we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact," COO and General Counsel AEG Presents Shawn Trell says. "The message we want to send is simple and clear: the only way to be as safe as possible is to require everyone to be vaccinated. And we’re confident that others who haven’t been ready to make this full commitment yet will follow our lead."

"Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated," Marciano adds. "We’ve already had to deliver bad news about JazzFest this week; I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening."

Coachella confirmed that they would be following this policy, too: