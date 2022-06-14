Aeon Station announce summer US tour ++ BV SXSW pics

Aeon Station, aka former Wrens members Kevin Whelan, Jerry MacDonald, and Greg Whelan, released their terrific solo debut Observatory, featuring songs written for The Wrens' still-not-released follow-up to The Meadowlands, last year, and now they've announced a summer tour supporting it. The dates begin in Chicago and include stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, NYC, Boston, Portland, and Seattle.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on August 26. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local.

Aeon Station's last shows were at SXSW, where Kevin injured his knee during Jumpstart 14's Saturday afternoon showcase. Before that happened, though, they played on Friday at one of our free Lost Weekend day parties at Cheer Up Charlies. See pictures from that set by Tim Griffin below.

AEON STATION: 2022 TOUR

July 9 – Chicago @ Square Roots Festival

August 12 – San Francisco @ The Independent

August 13 – Los Angeles @ The Echo

August 26 – NYC @ Le Poisson Rouge

August 27 – Boston @ Brighton Music Hall

September 23 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 24 – Seattle @ Tractor Tavern