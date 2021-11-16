Aeon Station (The Wrens) share video for new song “Fade”

The Wrens' Kevin Whelan has shared the third single from Observatory, his upcoming album as Aeon Station, which features songs Kevin had written for The Wrens' abandoned fourth album and includes contributions from his Wrens bandmates Greg Whelan and Jerry MacDonald. The new song is called "Fade," and it's a climactic, indie rock song powered by busy, propulsive drumming and the kinds of soaring vocal melodies that made The Meadowlands so great. Listen and watch the Laurent Briet-directed video below.

Kevin is also coming on our livestream show on Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (11/18) at 11 AM ET for a chat about his new album, Wrens history, and more. The episode also includes a live set from Angel Du$t.