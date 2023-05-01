Aerosmith announce Peace Out: The Farewell tour with The Black Crowes
Aerosmith has announced the Peace Out: The Farewell tour, which has them celebrating 50 years of rock and saying goodbye throughout the fall and into early 2024. The announcement comes with a very expensive-looking trailer for the tour, that almost plays like a an epic disaster movie and featuring cameos from Bill Burr, Ringo Starr, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Slash and Terry Crews. Is this really the end? "And if you think we're joking, dream on," Steven Tyler says in the video. Watch that below.
Joined by The Black Crowes on all dates, the tour includes NYC-area shows at Belmont Park's UBS Arena on September 9, The Prudential Center on December 28, and Madison Square Garden on January 19. You might think that the tour would end with a big hometown Boston show but it currently wraps up in Montreal on January 26.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.
AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre