AFI announce 2022 tour with Cold Cave

AFI just released their 11th album Bodies (read our review), and now they've announced a 2022 tour with support from fellow goths Cold Cave, whose first album in 10 years Fate In Seven Lessons came out the same day as Bodies (read our review of that album too).

The tour begins in San Diego in February, hits NYC's Terminal 5 on March 3 (tickets), and wraps up at LA's Hollywood Palladium on March 25 (tickets). All shows go on sale Friday (6/25) at 10 AM local with various presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

For more on AFI, read our AFI album guide.

AFI / Cold Cave -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/11 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

2/12 - The Theater at Virgin Hotel - Las Vegas, NV

2/14 - Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

2/15 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

2/18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

2/19 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

2/20 - Emo's - Austin, TX

2/22 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

2/23 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

2/25 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

3/1 - Royale - Boston, MA

3/3 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

3/5 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

3/8 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

3/9 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

3/11 - Royal Oak Theatre - Detroit, MI

3/12 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

3/13 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

3/15 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

3/17 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

3/18 - Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

3/19 - Revolution Center - Boise, ID

3/21 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

3/22 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

3/24 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

3/25 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA