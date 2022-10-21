AFI beginning fall tour, including When We Were Young, NYC’s Terminal 5, more

After postponing dates because of the pandemic, AFI are finally set to begin their Bodies tour with Drab Majesty on Friday (10/21) in San Diego. They'll be busy this weekend and next, playing all three days of When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, and they'll also be stopping in Anaheim, Tempe, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Austin, Atlanta and more. Their tour runs into early December, wrapping up in Lake Buena Vista, FL, and you can see all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC stop at Terminal 5 on November 9. Tickets are still available.

Ahead of the tour, AFI made a Bodies Tour 2022 playlist, featuring "some of our personal AFI picks + songs from Drab Majesty." Hear it below.

Shop for AFI vinyl, including their most recent album Bodies, in the BV store.

AFI: 2022 TOUR

Fri, OCT 21 SOMA San Diego, CA

Sat, OCT 22 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

Sun, OCT 23 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

Tue, OCT 25 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA

Wed, OCT 26 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA

Fri, OCT 28 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

Sat, OCT 29 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

Fri, NOV 4 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA

Sat, NOV 5 Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Mon, NOV 7 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Tue, NOV 8 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Wed, NOV 9 Terminal 5 New York, NY

Fri, NOV 11 Royale Boston, MA

Sat, NOV 12 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Mon, NOV 14 Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

Tue, NOV 15 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Wed, NOV 16 Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN

Fri, NOV 18 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO

Sat, NOV 19 The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

Mon, NOV 21 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

Tue, NOV 22 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Wed, NOV 23 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Fri, NOV 25 The Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

Sat, NOV 26 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

Mon, NOV 28 Emos Austin Austin, TX

Tue, NOV 29 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Wed, NOV 30 House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

Fri, DEC 2 Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA

Sat, DEC 3 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL