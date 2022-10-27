AFI played When We Were Young; NYC show is soon (win tix!)

AFI just began their fall Bodies tour, playing shows in San Diego and Anaheim as well as weekend one of Las Vegas' When We Were Young festival. The Anaheim shows featured the live debut of Bodies tracks "No Eyes" (on 10/25) and "Death of the Party," (on 10/26) -- watch video of both of those, along with video and the setlist from WWWY, below.

AFI will play WWWY's second weekend this Saturday (10/29), and after that their tour heads to the East Coast, including an NYC show at Terminal 5 on November 9 with Drab Majesty. Tickets are still available, and we have THREE PAIRS OF TICKETS to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

Three winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

SETLIST: AFI @ WHEN WE WERE YOUNG 2022 WEEKEND 1, 10/23/2022

Girl's Not Grey

Love Like Winter

Escape from Los Angeles

Beautiful Thieves

Begging for Trouble

The Days of the Phoenix

17 Crimes

Totalimmortal

Miss Murder

Silver and Cold