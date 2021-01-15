AFI release two new songs, new album coming this year

Goth-punk veterans AFI have been on a late-career creative roll since releasing the genuinely good AFI (The Blood Album) in 2017 and The Missing Man EP in 2018, and they recently confirmed that they'll put out their 11th full-length album this year.

"With the end of a year that has been, at best, challenging for all, we have news that we hope may bring you some joy," the band wrote. "Very soon, new songs shall be yours. Before the year’s end, our 11th album will follow. We could not be more happy with our latest work and hope you will feel the same. Thank you for joining us upon this next journey. We are thrilled to take it and honored to have you at our side."

Now they've released two new songs, "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles," and both suggest that this band still has more to say. "Twisted Tongues" is driving, melodic punk that puts a refreshing spin on the band's Sing the Sorrow-era sound, while "Escape From Los Angeles" mixes the band's trademark punk with their love of gothy '80s synthpop.

"As I recall, 'Twisted Tongues' came of the Blood era and was the first piece of music we explored on the new album," Davey Havok said. "The dreaminess of the music lyrically inspired themes of unforseen severance. It is a pining song of being set adrift by those who once feigned to share the same anchors."

On "Escape from Los Angeles," Davey adds, "Los Angeles, like most of my loves, is imbued with a darkness and radiance. Musically, 'Escape from Los Angeles' called for my own vantage to this classic theme of the city's dichotomous allure."

Both songs sound pretty inspired for a band who formed nearly 30 years ago, as you can hear for yourself here and below. They're also available on a limited edition 7" which is out now via the band's new label home, Rise Records.

For much more on AFI, read our recent AFI album guide.