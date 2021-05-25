AFI share new ballad off upcoming LP ‘Bodies’

AFI have shared another single off their upcoming album Bodies, which arrives June 11 via Rise (pre-order it on tri-color vinyl). Guitarist Jade Puget says new single "Tied To A Tree" is "not only my favorite song on the record, but an exemplification of the evolution of the band," and it's a haunting, melancholic song that finds them exploring their ballad side. If you like "The Leaving Song," you'll like this. Listen and watch the visualizer below.

You can pick up the album on tri-color (black, dark grey, light grey) vinyl from our store (pictured above), and we've also currently got copies of their classic 1999 EP All Hallows EP on 10" orange vinyl and as a 10" picture disc.

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums